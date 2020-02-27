Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 487,229 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,289,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $7.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.55. 3,949,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.38 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Oppenheimer began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

