Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the January 30th total of 196,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

HOOK stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.82. 87,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a current ratio of 10.53. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36.

In other news, insider Igor Matushansky sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $70,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,398 shares in the company, valued at $679,756.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Klaus Orlinger sold 6,789 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $81,603.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,702.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,031 shares of company stock valued at $607,724.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 711.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Hookipa Pharma by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOOK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

