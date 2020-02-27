Horizen Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.95 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $10.67 or 0.00120168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, DragonEX and Bittrex. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $90.88 million and $1.95 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00609816 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00095446 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002760 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001494 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000681 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,513,913 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Upbit, COSS, OKEx, Graviex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

