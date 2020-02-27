Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Issues Earnings Results

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Horizon Therapeutics updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Horizon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

In other news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 9,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $331,159.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,335.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,308 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,835. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

