Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,904.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

