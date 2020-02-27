Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Short Interest Update

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 30th total of 4,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 950,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SVC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

