Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. Hostess Brands updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

Shares of TWNK stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,419. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TWNK. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,939,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,779. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.