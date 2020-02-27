Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TWNK. ValuEngine raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Shares of TWNK opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $14.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. Analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,939,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock worth $18,533,779. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

