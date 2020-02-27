Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.93 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

HMHC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.84. 740,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,679. The stock has a market cap of $724.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.92. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

