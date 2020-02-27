Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($4.43). The company had revenue of $713.59 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.62. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $32.90.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Hovnanian Enterprises from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

