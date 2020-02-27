Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Down 23.3% in February

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 508,700 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the January 30th total of 663,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOV shares. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Shares of HOV traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 160,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,808. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $150.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($4.43). Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $713.59 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5,968.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.