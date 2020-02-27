Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 294,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.63 per share, with a total value of $302,771.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $63,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 79.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.64. 112,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,312. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $91.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.90. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.