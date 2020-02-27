Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.10 Per Share

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Howden Joinery Group stock traded down GBX 16.80 ($0.22) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 660.80 ($8.69). The stock had a trading volume of 3,904,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 699.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 615.71. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 477.50 ($6.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 736.80 ($9.69).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 599.88 ($7.89).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

