HSBC Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 24,033 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,263% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,763 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSBC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.72. HSBC has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.77%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.77%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.