HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTGM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 173,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 242,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,900 shares during the period. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

