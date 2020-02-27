Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 1,188.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,065 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $13,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,673,000 after acquiring an additional 396,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,511,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,576,000 after acquiring an additional 90,630 shares during the period. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,413,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,449,000 after acquiring an additional 303,453 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

HPP stock traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,741. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

