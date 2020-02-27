Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Short Interest Update

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the January 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 45,222 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HCFT opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 26.74, a quick ratio of 26.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 million, a P/E ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

