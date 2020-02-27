Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:HTG traded up GBX 38.60 ($0.51) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 331 ($4.35). 1,879,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 330.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 401.99. Hunting has a 12 month low of GBX 296.20 ($3.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.57 million and a P/E ratio of 6.55.

In related news, insider Carol Chesney acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,160 ($15,995.79).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 402 ($5.29) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hunting currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 539.36 ($7.10).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

