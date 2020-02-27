Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Insider Buys £12,160 in Stock

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) insider Carol Chesney purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £12,160 ($15,995.79).

Shares of HTG stock traded up GBX 38.60 ($0.51) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 331 ($4.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $552.57 million and a PE ratio of 6.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 330.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.99. Hunting plc has a 52 week low of GBX 296.20 ($3.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 657 ($8.64).

HTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hunting to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hunting from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hunting has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 539.36 ($7.10).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

