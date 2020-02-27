Huobi Token Trading Down 9.5% This Week (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $990.04 million and approximately $398.66 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.24 or 0.00047610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, LBank and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00493958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.33 or 0.06490300 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00062596 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027506 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,370,545 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Bibox, DDEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.