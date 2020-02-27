Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the January 30th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $52,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 548,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,794.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 258,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $6.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 284,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,436. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.74. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $232.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

