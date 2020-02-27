Hush Market Capitalization Tops $518,525.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Hush has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $518,525.00 and approximately $552.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0612 or 0.00000692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00597113 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00093549 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00122700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001389 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,467,843 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

