Hydro One (TSE:H) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Hydro One (TSE:H) has trended neutral on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hydro One earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently weighed in on H. Scotiabank increased their target price on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Laurentian increased their target price on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.46.

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$28.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.65, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.29. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$20.11 and a 12 month high of C$29.53.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.4799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

