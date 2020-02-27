Hydro Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, DDEX and Bancor Network. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $16,996.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00048310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00494581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.92 or 0.06345349 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00062753 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026914 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx, Bgogo, Ethfinex, HADAX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

