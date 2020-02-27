HyperCash Market Capitalization Hits $70.48 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $70.48 million and approximately $39.30 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00017884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, TOPBTC, HitBTC and Coinnest.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.43 or 0.02580918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00218703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00045446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,525,371 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cryptopia, HitBTC, EXX, Huobi, Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Coinnest, Bit-Z, TOPBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

