I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $21,865.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000851 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.01009018 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00017070 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002769 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 18,008,155 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

