Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €9.00 by UBS Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €9.00 ($10.47) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

IBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Societe Generale set a €10.90 ($12.67) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €10.40 ($12.09) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.85 ($11.46).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.49).

