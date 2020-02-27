IBI Group (IBG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:IBG opened at C$5.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.82. The company has a market cap of $168.30 million and a P/E ratio of 10.99. IBI Group has a 52 week low of C$4.01 and a 52 week high of C$5.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.31.

Get IBI Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBG shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.