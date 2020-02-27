ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.ICF International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.00-4.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ICFI. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ICF International from to and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.83.

Shares of ICFI traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.19. 127,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.91. ICF International has a 52-week low of $68.17 and a 52-week high of $95.24.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

