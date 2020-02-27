ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.50-7.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.21.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $3.98 on Thursday, reaching $200.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,115. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $259.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. TheStreet raised ICU Medical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.00.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $49,330.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,715 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

