ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50-7.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.21. ICU Medical also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.50-7.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.35. The stock had a trading volume of 230,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.44 and a 200-day moving average of $176.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.93. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $259.72.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICUI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ICU Medical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.00.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total transaction of $452,957.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total transaction of $3,685,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,977,946.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,715 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.