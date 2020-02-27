IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDYA stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,973,000. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,955,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.