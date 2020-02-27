IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Short Interest Down 22.8% in February

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 30th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,356. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.86 and a current ratio of 18.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

