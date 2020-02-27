IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stake Boosted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of IDEX worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 23.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 360.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,527,000 after purchasing an additional 461,220 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in IDEX by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,336,000 after purchasing an additional 194,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,206,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,586,000 after purchasing an additional 157,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1,531.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 130,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of IEX traded down $7.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.15. 666,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,505. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.79 and its 200 day moving average is $165.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $142.20 and a 1-year high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.