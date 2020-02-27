IDEX (IDEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $61,265.00

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $61,265.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.43 or 0.02580918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00218703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00045446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 488,428,971 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

