IDT (IDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDT (NYSE:IDT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $340.25 million during the quarter.

Shares of IDT stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $7.83. 26,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,371. IDT has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.50 million, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDT. TheStreet lowered IDT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered IDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Judah Schorr sold 16,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $120,487.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

