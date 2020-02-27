Ignis Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.40 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $19.87 million and $2.40 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Ignis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit, STEX, Upbit and Indodax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.43 or 0.02580918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00218703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00045446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Coinbit, Indodax, Upbit, HitBTC, Vebitcoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

