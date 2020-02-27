IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Shares of INFO traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,192,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,223. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

