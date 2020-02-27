Immersion (IMMR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Immersion to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $240.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. Immersion has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $10.74.

Get Immersion alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on IMMR. ValuEngine raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.