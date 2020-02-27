ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce $14.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.36 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $8.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $62.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.60 million to $63.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.55 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $67.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $82,295.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,922.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Ryll sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $83,782.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,363.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,504 shares of company stock worth $441,635. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 110.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256,351 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,306.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 559,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $715.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.57. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.07.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

