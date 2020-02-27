Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Stake Trimmed by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,970 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Immunomedics worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMMU. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,779,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,600,000 after acquiring an additional 404,670 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,132,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,434,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,027,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Immunomedics by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of Immunomedics stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

