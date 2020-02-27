Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Immunovant in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Svb Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of IMVT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,981. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $15,850,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $9,851,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $3,491,000. 20.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.