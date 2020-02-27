IMV (NYSE:IMV) Receives Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

IMV (NYSE:IMV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 237.08% from the stock’s previous close.

IMV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IMV in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded IMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on IMV from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IMV in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. IMV has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IMV by 260.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of IMV by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of IMV by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.