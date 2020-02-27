Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Raises Dividend to GBX 17.90 Per Share

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.90 ($0.24) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $8.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Inchcape stock traded down GBX 32.50 ($0.43) on Thursday, hitting GBX 562.50 ($7.40). 1,208,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 664.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 645.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 43.60. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a one year high of GBX 725 ($9.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Inchcape from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Inchcape to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 705 ($9.27) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 845 ($11.12) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Inchcape from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 709.17 ($9.33).

In other news, insider Till Vestring purchased 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.63) per share, with a total value of £2,919.20 ($3,840.04).

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

