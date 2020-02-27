Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 30th total of 358,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,110. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. Independent Bank Co has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $467.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

