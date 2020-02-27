Independent Money System (IMS) Price Down 43% Over Last Week

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Independent Money System coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Independent Money System has traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar. Independent Money System has a market capitalization of $6,178.00 and $12.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,228.95 or 2.05855655 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000448 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00024893 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Independent Money System Coin Profile

Independent Money System (CRYPTO:IMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto. Independent Money System’s official website is independentmoneysystem.com.

Independent Money System Coin Trading

Independent Money System can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Independent Money System should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Independent Money System using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

