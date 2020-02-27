Independent Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €29.00 Price Target

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective by Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aareal Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.98 ($32.53).

ARL stock traded down €2.23 ($2.59) during trading on Thursday, hitting €26.02 ($30.26). The company had a trading volume of 376,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 7.87. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a 1-year high of €31.90 ($37.09). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

