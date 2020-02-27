INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IDEXY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR alerts:

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.