InflationCoin (IFLT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $40,676.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InflationCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.01014867 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00016556 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002798 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000922 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

