ING Groep NV Acquires 310 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCG. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 401.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,654,000 after acquiring an additional 292,437 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,752,000 after purchasing an additional 282,854 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter worth about $34,992,000. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 53.7% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 254,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,849,000 after purchasing an additional 88,769 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 441.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,570 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WCG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE WCG remained flat at $$349.92 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.02 and its 200-day moving average is $305.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a one year low of $228.56 and a one year high of $350.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

